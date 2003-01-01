WUNDERKAMMER, 2020, is a new artwork by Olafur with Acute Art. You are invited to create your own cabinet of curiosities in augmented reality by bringing objects, outdoor phenomena, and smaller spatial experiments by Olafur to your home or environment - a sun, a puffin, a ladybird, or flowers, a compass or a rainy cloud. It’s a meeting up of personal space and art.
The Acute App is available both on the App Store and on Google Play.

'Today, where physical distancing guides our lives, it’s as crucial as ever that we surround ourselves with things and atmospheres that really matter to us. All elements of the WUNDERKAMMER play a role in my life. Some are objects that we normally take for granted – and I feel they should be celebrated like the wonders they, in fact, are. Other elements in the collection will be more experimental, such as light sculptures and objects that are invisible to the eye until you ‘catch’ them with your hand. The artwork is about challenging our perception of the everyday and actively welcoming that which lies on the boundary between the known and the unknown. It is about creating spaces that meld the everyday and the extraordinary – spaces that evoke vivid perceptions and embodied engagement.’ - Olafur

During the month of May, Studio Other Spaces – founded by Olafur and architect Sebastian Behmann – is guest-curating #ArchitectureFriday for the @DesignMuseum in London. Each Friday they dig further into the theme 'form-finding in context'. twitter.com/DesignMuseum/s…

'Learning from the Virus' in Artforum, by Paul B. Preciado artforum.com/print/202005/p…

#WeUsedTo is created by online participants. It was conceptualised by SOE in Berlin along with @interact_minds at Aarhus University and Alan Woo and Daniel Massey. weused.to #WeUsedTo https://t.co/Q8hhT6MGzt

A rare meeting up of art and politics: I was proud to present a new artwork to German MPs today, introduced by @heikomaas. It’s a work I’m doing with kids about speaking up, the climate, and the future, active listening, and dialogues across generations. Launching 1 July twitter.com/GermanyDiplo/s…

Happy 20th birthday to @Tate Modern! Thanks for an incredible two decades of shaping culture through bold exhibitions & diverse programming. We're proud to have been a part of it from early on, from ‘The weather project’ in 2003 to ‘In real life’ in 2019. Here’s to 20 more years!

Tools for navigation: ‘Shore compass (21:00, red orange)’, 2018; ‘Blue-periphery compass’, 2017; ‘Trust compass’, 2013; ‘The humid compass’, 2018 (photos: Jens Ziehe).

‘Your happening, has happened, will happen’, 2020 (photo: Kazuo Fukunaga) – on view soon at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo.

‘Future memory star’, 2020 (photo: Jens Ziehe), installed as part of the exhibition ’Symbiotic seeing’ at Kunsthaus Zurich, 2020.

'Botanical chalking gives a quick blast of nature connection, as the words encourage you to look up and notice the tree above you, the leaves, the bark, the insects, the sky. And that’s all good for mental health.' theguardian.com/environment/20…

We’re delighted to have received some copies of the exhibition catalogue for ‘Sometimes the river is the bridge’ @MOT_art_museum in Tokyo, curated by @YukoHasegawa. Published by Film Art Inc. The catalogue is available internationally via Amazon Japan: amzn.to/39ZoKAi

'Your collective decision', 2017. Photo credit: Jens Ziehe

‘The virus is rewriting our imaginations. What felt impossible has become thinkable. We’re getting a different sense of our place in history. We know we’re entering a new world, a new era. We seem to be learning our way into a new structure of feeling.’ newyorker.com/culture/annals…

‘Weltlupe’, 2020 - a magnifying glass and a mirror in one. Developed in dialogue with @kuminaidoo for #WorldPressFreedomDay2020. @BdzvPresse https://t.co/v8CYdA95Mn

‘Weltlupe’, 2020. For World Press Freedom Day, Olafur has made an artwork that focuses on the act of reading as a meeting up of journalist, text, and reader. The artwork was conceived in dialogue with @KumiNaidoo. Commissioned by @BdzvPresse

